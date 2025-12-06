Pedestrian dies in Grand Junction crash on Friday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A pedestrian died in a crash in Grand Junction on Friday night, the police department says.

On Friday around 10:50 p.m., officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian along the 700 block of 27 Road.

Based on their preliminary investigation, a driver had been headed southbound on 27 Road when they struck the person.

After police arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the person died of their injuries.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said they do not believe alcohol was involved.

No other details were available Saturday morning.