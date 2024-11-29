Mr. Hank the horse fell in a hole, and a Colorado community rallied to get him out

When Mr. Hank the horse fell in a hole, the whole of Grand Junction pulled together to get him out.

On Tuesday night, the 18-year-old horse ate his dinner at his Grand Junction home, and all was well. But by Wednesday morning he was stuck in a hole.

Really stuck. So stuck that firefighters from two departments were called to the scene — a field near 2252 I 1/4 Road in Grand Junction — just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The firefighters from the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Lower Valley Fire District found a mud-covered Mr. Hank with his rear end down a narrow cement culvert. Only his head, neck and front legs were above ground.

