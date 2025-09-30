Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWestern Slope

Actions

Missing alert issued for 13-year-old Indigenous boy last seen riding his bike in Fruita

The boy was last seen on Monday at around 9:30 p.m., according to investigators
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 30, 11am
aiden edwards missing.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FRUITA, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old Indigenous boy who has gone missing on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Aiden Edwards, 13, was last seen Monday riding his blue bike along Holly Berry Way near the intersection with Honeysuckle Circle at around 9:30 p.m.

Aiden has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The boy weighs around 165 pounds, according to the alert from Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

aiden edwards missing.jpg

He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

If seen, call 911 or the Fruita Police Department at (970) 242-6707.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

The Scripps Howard Fund is matching the first $10K. Give today