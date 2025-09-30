Missing alert issued for 13-year-old Indigenous boy last seen riding his bike in Fruita

FRUITA, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old Indigenous boy who has gone missing on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Aiden Edwards, 13, was last seen Monday riding his blue bike along Holly Berry Way near the intersection with Honeysuckle Circle at around 9:30 p.m.

Aiden has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The boy weighs around 165 pounds, according to the alert from Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

Denver7

He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

If seen, call 911 or the Fruita Police Department at (970) 242-6707.