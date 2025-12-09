Family member reacts to Lakewood crash that left her brother, other wrestlers in the hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Families across Colorado are hoping and praying for loved ones' recoveries following a crash in Lakewood on Saturday evening involving an SUV and a bus occupied by Central High School's boys wrestling team.

On Sunday, Mesa County Valley School District 51 told Denver7 three students and one coach from the team were in the hospital. Denver7 checked back in with the district on Monday and was told, "At this time, the only information that we can confirm is that there are still several students receiving medical attention in local area hospitals."

Sierra Miller spoke with Denver7 on Monday afternoon, joining a Zoom meeting outside of Denver Health to provide an update on her brother Andrew's condition. She explained he was on the way to game night at her older sister's house when the accident happened.

"He was so close to where he was going. It's just a few more minutes, and he would have been where he was supposed to be at," Miller said.

Saturday night, Miller was at Disney on Ice with her husband and kids when she got the call from her mother about the crash.

"You just get that heart-sinking feeling when someone tells you that your loved one is in critical condition from a serious accident," she said.

Sierra Miller

Miller said her brother is in the surgical ICU unit with a broken foot, shattered hip, and that his face "is pretty messed up." During this time, she has been supporting her brother to make sure he's being taken care of.

"My brother's unable to work and probably won't be able to work for a long time with the extent of his injuries. So I know it's affecting multiple aspects of our life," Miller said.

At this time, Lakewood police has not shared any new information, and the Traffic Unit is working to determine if speed and/or alcohol were contributing factors. Miller told Denver7 she does not believe speeding was a factor and said, "definitely no drugs and alcohol were involved."

Miller said she hopes everyone involved recovers fully from their injuries. She also urged drivers to exercise caution on our Colorado roads.

"Just to be vigilant, always take a second look before, the roads are crazy. Also, I think that maybe this intersection should be looked at by the city, because it's about, like the third crash there in the last, like, two weeks. So I think that maybe the city needs to look at making this a safer intersection or something for the community," Miller said.

Denver7 reached out to the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) regarding Saturday's crash and received the following statement:

The health and safety of our student-athletes and school communities is always our highest priority. We were in direct contact with Central High School and Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction as soon as we were made aware of the incident. Our thoughts are with the students, families, and school communities impacted, and we will continue to offer our support as they navigate this difficult time.



Because this matter is being handled locally by Central High School and District 51, CHSAA does not have additional details to share at this time. CHSAA's statement

There is a verified GoFundMe page for the Central High School Wrestling Program, which states, "All funds will be managed with oversight from wrestling coaches and parent representatives to ensure transparency and responsible allocation."