Armed man in Montrose shot by police, CBI says

MONTROSE, Colo. — An investigation is underway after police in Montrose opened fire on an armed man on Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, led by CBI, is investigating this shooting.

Around 12:29 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Montrose Police Department responded to the 100 block of Spruce Drive after learning about a man armed with a rifle in the area.

At the scene, two officers found the man and fired their weapons, CBI said. No details are available as of publishing time about what led up to the shooting. Both officers had their body-worn cameras activated, which will be reviewed by investigators, CBI said.

Denver7 News at 5 p.m. Saturday

The man was brought to a hospital and underwent surgery.

No officers with the police department were injured.

CBI says there is no threat to the public.

Anybody with information about this incident, or who may have witnessed it, is asked to contact WestCO Dispatch at 970-249-9110.

No other details are available.