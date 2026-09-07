Voluntary evacuations issued for area in Southern Larimer County as crews battle wildfire

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for residents in an area of Larimer County due to a wildfire.

The wildfire has spread to 18 acres, and is called the Burnett Gulch Fire. According to the NOCO alert, the voluntary evacuations are ordered for residents along Lonestar Rd. and Stagecoach Trl. You can see a map below.

The Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District said the Lyons Fire Protection district and Larimer County Sheriff's Office are working on the wildfire, which is about 1.75 miles east of Pinewood Springs.

Stay with Denver7 for updates as we learn more about this fire.