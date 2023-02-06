Former Chelsea forward Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is missing and believed to be trapped under rubble following the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday and left more than 2,800 people dead.

The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor and a club spokesman says he is thought to be in a building that was destroyed.

Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Özat says club director Taner Savut is also believed to be in a building that collapsed and club officials haven’t contacted both men.

He says they are likely trapped under rubble.