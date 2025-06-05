'Fighting for its survival': DU Professor explains why the Israel-Palestine conflict has become so divisive

The terrorist attack in Boulder that hurt 15 people on Sunday once again underscored the escalating domestic tension surrounding what’s happening in the Middle East.

The issue has always sparked fierce debate, but never to this degree.

Why now?

Why this time?

Denver7's Dan Grossman sat down with the University of Denver's Director of Middle East Studies Micheline Ishay for a 20-minute conversation on all things Middle East, including the possibility of a two-state solution, the current state of Hamas, the probability of peace with Israel’s far-right government, and next year’s election.

