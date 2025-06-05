Watch Now
'Fighting for its survival': DU Professor explains why the Israel-Palestine conflict has become so divisive

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has always been polarizing, but an expert on Middle East studies says modern politics in the U.S. has elevated its divisiveness.
The terrorist attack in Boulder once again underscored the escalating domestic tension surrounding what’s happening in the Middle East. The issue has always sparked debate, but never to this degree.
The terrorist attack in Boulder that hurt 15 people on Sunday once again underscored the escalating domestic tension surrounding what’s happening in the Middle East.

The issue has always sparked fierce debate, but never to this degree.

Why now?

Why this time?

Denver7's Dan Grossman sat down with the University of Denver's Director of Middle East Studies Micheline Ishay for a 20-minute conversation on all things Middle East, including the possibility of a two-state solution, the current state of Hamas, the probability of peace with Israel’s far-right government, and next year’s election.

Click below to watch and listen.

