These were Colorado’s rejected personalized license plates for 2023

DENVER – It was a busy year for the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles, and not just due to Coloradans wanting to renew their driving license.

The Colorado Department of Revenue on Friday revealed the DMV approved over 60,000 personalized license plate applications in 2023.

While thousands of them were approved, over 1,000 were rejected in 2023 due to “foul, lewd or rude requests,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a news release Friday.

Among the rejections? “4FFSAKE,” “69PRVR” “B4LLER” “HELLYES” “K1NGSHT,” among a thousand more.

The rejected requests were added to the DMV’s “offensive-omit list,” which the agency uses to automatically reject most of these requests, according to the spokesperson.

The list has been “built over the years using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recommendations, known offensive words and terms, and compared to what other states do not allow,” the spokesperson wrote.

If you didn’t have luck last year in requesting a series of letters, don’t give up just yet – a DMV committee periodically reviews these numeric combinations and may remove it from the naughty list via a vote or I a court ruling orders the DMV to remove and issue the configuration.

Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 218 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. Personalized license plate renewal can cost between $25 and $75, and can be completed online or at a county motor vehicle office.

To see the full list of the Colorado DMV’s rejected personalized license plates for 2023, click here.

