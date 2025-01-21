Technology meets tradition: Colorado Girl Scouts can earn an AI patch thanks to partnership with Microsoft

DENVER — Girls from different troops gathered at the Girl Scout Dream Lab in Denver on Monday to participate in a new patch program focused on exploring artificial intelligence (AI).

The program was made possible through a partnership between Girl Scouts of Colorado and Microsoft.

Colorado Girl Scouts learned how to use Microsoft Copilot and were tasked with creating their own restaurant using the AI tool. Girls would type out their vision, and the software would generate images and ideas.

"[This is] the very first time ever across the whole U.S. that Microsoft and Girl Scouts have teamed up to put together this program around A.I. learning. So [the girls] really got to explore the deeper depths of how to create and design and use AI as a tool, but then also kind of that safety side of it, how to understand that AI is not always right, and how that you can use it but you might want to also use your human side of your brain to figure that out, as well," said Breann Grell, director of corporate programs for Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Maggy Wolanske

Girls were given prompts to fill out and encouraged to bring their imagination to life in how they would design their own restaurant. For many, this was the first time they used AI.

"I can do many things with it," said sixth grader and Girl Scout Izabella Alvarado. "If I have an imaginary thing or if I want to be really creative, I can just go on here and think of many things I want to do."

Maggy Wolanske

Alvarado joined Girl Scouts in 2019 after watching her cousin participate.

"My favorite part is making new friends. I get to learn about other people, go to different events, learn history stuff, events, do different crafts," she told Denver7.

At the end of the session, Alvarado and the other scouts received a new patch to add to their vest.

Grell said the organizers will gather feedback from the girls and use it to make an activity guide so other Girl Scouts can utilize this program.

Maggy Wolanske

"We really want to equip our next generation to be better off than what we all are. So really providing opportunities and programming to further that skillset of things that they might not already get in schools, or if they are getting it in schools, reinforcing it and giving them the opportunity to continue to grow," said Grell. "So really just overall providing those experiences to all ages that we can and really boost the knowledge for the future leaders."

As for their famous cookie fundraiser, Girl Scouts will begin selling on Feb. 2. Grell said events offered to Girl Scouts of Colorado can be found online on their calendar.