Electric vehicle with 360-camera helps Cherry Hills Village police solve vehicle break-ins

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Law enforcement is turning to 360-degree cameras on electric vehicles more often to solve crimes.

“This is modern-day policing in the 21st century,” said Detective Justin Smith with the Cherry Hills Village Police Department. “Fifteen years ago, when I started this career, we didn't have this technology.”

Two vehicles were broken into at Three Pond Park in Englewood. The first happened on March 25, and the second happened just four days later.

Smith, who led the investigation, said the owner of a Rivian electric vehicle turned in video showing one of the break-ins. In the video, the suspect is seen looking into vehicles' windows before using a tool to gain access to a black sedan.

Detectives were able to use the video from the Rivian, license plate reader technology and surveillance video from where the suspect used the victim’s credit cards to identify him.

“The technology piece of it, it's such a small piece,” Smith said. “When it comes to solving crimes like these, it’s about getting into the community and talking with residents and finding out if they have cameras and going to businesses and finding out if they have cameras, asking if they have seen the suspect before.”

Cherry Hills Village Police Chief Jason Lyons attributed the investigation's outcome to cooperation from the community and the diligent work of investigators.

The suspect, who was on parole at the time, was arrested on April 1. He faces charges for first-degree criminal trespass to a vehicle, criminal mischief, theft, and identity theft. He is currently in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.