Highlands Ranch road renamed to honor 2019 STEM School shooting hero Kendrick Castillo

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo — A major roadway in Highlands Ranch was renamed to honor Kendrick Castillo, the hero student who charged at the gunman during the 2019 STEM School shooting, giving his classmates time to hide and run.

Castillo's family and Highlands Ranch officials unveiled Kendrick Castillo Way, formerly Lucent Boulevard, on Tuesday.

The Kendrick Castillo Memorial Oversight Committee requested the name change, and it was approved by the Board of Douglas County Commissioners.

"Kendrick Castillo Way, it's not just a street name. Kendra Castillo Way, it's a way of life. It's about rushing into danger, not away from it. Taking on difficult, challenging circumstances for the benefit of others," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

On May 7, 2019, Kendrick Castillo, a senior, charged a fellow student who pulled out a gun in their classroom. In the altercation, Kendrick saved the lives of his classmates while giving his own.

Kendrick's parents, John and Maria Castillo, attended Tuesday's sign renaming.

"Kendrick was an 18-year-old student who had three days left of high school, a bright future ahead of him, and he gave his life. Renaming Lucent to Kendra Castillo Way was an honor for us. This morning driving into work, I drive this stretch of road, and at a stoplight, I just paused, and I got emotional. It's powerful, but we're so grateful. And it's so honorable," said John Castillo.

Renamings often honor fallen veterans and first responders and typically include streets that are involved in the Veteran's Day parade route.

Kendrick’s mom helped permanently install the new signs.

"When somebody looks up, and maybe it's somebody who wasn't born at the time of the shooting, and they ask who was Kendra Castillo, they could have a conversation with their parents about a young man that gave his life to save others," said John Castillo.

Douglas County is collecting donations to construct a permanent memorial to Kendrick Castillo. You can donate to the memorial construction through this link.