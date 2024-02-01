Young AmeriTowne takes Denver metro experience on the road

PUEBLO, Colo. — Young AmeriTowne took the decades-long tradition for Denver metro students on the road this week, offering a comparable financial literacy event for students in Pueblo.

Children at Minnequa Elementary School got to experience running their own town, government and businesses with the town opening Denver metro students know well.

They swore in a new student mayor and got a tour of the town businesses. The entire ceremony was also covered by the student-run radio station.

Young AmeriTowne On the Road offered the same 6-8 week curriculum to Pueblo students this week, prior to the opening ceremony, that Denver metro students get.

Since 1987, more than 800,000 children have participated in the program.

Rye Elementary will begin its own financial journey on Thursday.

The opening ceremony starts at 9:35 a.m. in the Fortino Ballroom at Pueblo Community College.