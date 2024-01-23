Women's UFC bantamweight champion from Colorado Springs returns home Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hero's welcome was held Monday for a Colorado Springs native after she won a world title in mixed martial arts.

Raquel Pennington won the women's bantamweight championship at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last Saturday night. More than 100 people showed up at the Colorado Springs Airport to celebrate with the newly crowned champion.

"I mean, all this love and support I'm surrounded by, like, 14 years of hard work, climbing mountains and persevering... now that I'm home, it's definitely hitting me," Pennington said.

Pennington has lived in Colorado Springs all her life. She graduated from Harrison High School.