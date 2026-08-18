What to know about Colorado’s apple harvest season as fall season approaches

Fall is approaching, and that means it’s apple season across Colorado.

The state's apple harvest season runs from mid-August through mid-October, with storage lasting through June of the next year, according to Colorado State University.

“Having apple orchards located in both the Eastern and Western parts of the state, Coloradans have access to apples and apple products at a variety of locations and markets,” CSU said on its website .

CSU also highlighted several apple varieties that are common throughout Colorado, with their appearance and flavor.

They include:

Gala - Bright red with bands of yellow - sweet and aromatic

Jonathan - Light red stripes over yellow or deep red - Balanced flavor, tart-sweet

Jonagold - Rich red - Sweet, tart and juicy

Honeycrisp - Yellow with blush - Mildly tart, sweet and crisp

Golden Delicious - Yellow-green with pink blush - mild flavor, crisp

Fuji - Red blush with green and yellow stripes - Sweet-tart and very crisp

Braeburn - Yellow with red stripes or blush - Crisp, firm, tart

Granny Smith - Green, sometimes with rosy blush - Tart and crisp