What led Scotty McCreery to stop a concert at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — It was a lively start to the Colorado State Fair with food, livestock shows, rodeos and acrobatic performances.

But fans have been wondering what happened after a video from Saturday's Scotty McCreery concert surfaced.

Over the weekend, the American Idol star was performing at the state fair when he can be seen stopping the show.

"Hey, Hey, Hey, right here, right here, that's a lady you just hit sir," McCreery said after seeing a man hit a woman near the front of the venue, according to Colorado State Fair security.

"Absolutely not! Who just hit the lady?" the country music star said before calling for security and police to intervene.

Based on the video, it is unclear if the man was pointed out or removed but the Colorado State Fair security is aware of the incident and still investigating. Before beginning his set again, McCreery can be heard saying, "Whoever you are that's the definition of a coward."

In a statement, Colorado State Fair security asks the public to help them in the investigation.