Watch out for wildlife crossing Colorado highways as sunset arrives earlier

When you drive home from work at night, it will be darker during the evening rush hour. So, that could mean you might see more wildlife on the roads.

Not only is it the prime mating season, but it's also a time when animals get settled for winter. More animals will be migrating to their winter habitats during rush hour traffic on busy roads like Interstate 25.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has advice for Coloradans to stay safe on the roads this time of year.

CDOT and Colorado Parks and Wildlife want drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

Drive slowly and watch out for wildlife on the roads.

CDOT says every year people get hurt, property gets damaged, and animals lose their lives in vehicle-animal collisions. These accidents also cost the state money that hunters would have brought in.

"We are actually seeing right now, in the last couple years, more mule deer getting hit in Colorado by cars and trucks, then are getting hunted, so that, that's sad, so not only is it important for the safety of our traveling public, but we have to preserve one of our most precious resources, which is our wildlife," Chuck Attardo, the CDOT environmental manager, said.

CDOT said these are the areas where drivers in Southern Colorado need to be extra cautious:



I-25 from Monument to the Air Force Academy

I-25 from Trinidad south to the New Mexico border

Highway 115 between Fort Carson and Penrose

Highway 50

Highway 24

Because wildlife is so active this time of the year, CDOT and CPW have teamed up on wildlife mitigation projects. These projects include the I-25 Gap Project from Monument to Castle Rock where wildlife is active.