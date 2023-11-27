Volunteers, donations needed for wreath laying at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak National Cemetery is in need of more donations and volunteers for this year's Wreaths Across America event.

Organizers say they are less than halfway to their funding goal of placing 4,700 wreaths on every grave site. They are asking the community to make donations and sign up for volunteer opportunities to make the event possible this year.

Wreaths Across America is held at cemeteries across the country as a way to remember the fallen and honor those who have served our country by placing wreaths on their grave sites.

"I have one lady from California that has contacted me the last two years, and she started crying when we sent her a picture of the wreath placed on her son's grave," Jennifer Kendig, location coordinator for Pikes Peak National Cemetery, said. "It has been just an awesome experience for me."

Wreaths Across America will be held Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

Last year, more than 3,000 wreaths were sponsored.

To buy a wreath for a fallen soldier's grave or to sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit the Wreaths Across America Website.

