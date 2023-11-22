Victim identified in deadly El Paso County courthouse shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The victim of a deadly shooting just outside the El Paso County courthouse last Thursday has been identified as 28-year-old William Winters, according to court documents.

According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Shaquille Brown allegedly shot Winters while Winters was attempting to enter the courthouse. Surveillance footage showed that Winters was carrying a 1-year-old baby in a carrier.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The department says that no one else was seriously injured.

The affidavit states that Brown was immediately arrested following the shooting and was taken into custody by El Paso County deputies.

During interviews with law enforcement following the shooting, Brown told police that he feared for his life and shot the man for that reason. He also told police that the man assaulted him at a bar, and Brown was injured so badly that he needed surgery. He also said the victim threatened him on social media.

When police asked him for his phone to review that, Brown said he lost it.

Police also asked him why he had a gun, which he was not allowed to do because of previous offenses. Brown said he got it from a friend that he knows quoting "from the streets."

According to the affidavit, Brown shot the man a total of six times, twice in the head and four times in the chest.

Following the shooting, Brown was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse and weapon possession by a previous offender. Brown is being held at the El Paso County Jail. His first court appearance is Monday, Nov. 27.

This is the 29th homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023, according to Colorado Springs police. At this time last year, police said there were 42 homicides investigated.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.