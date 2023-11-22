United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosting extended holiday hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, located just west of downtown Colorado Springs, will extend its hours for a chunk of the Thanksgiving week.

The museum hopes people use part of their holiday week off to pay a visit. Normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the museum says it will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the next two days.

The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Then on Friday, it will reopen from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.