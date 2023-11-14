United States Forest Service hosting meetings about future of dispersed target shooting in Southern Colorado

Two meetings will be held Tuesday and Wednesday on the future of shooting ranges and dispersed target shooting in Southern Colorado, according to the United States Forest Service.

The exponential growth that Denver and Colorado Springs have seen in recent years also comes with an increase in outdoor recreation, including target shooting, the forest service said in a news release.

That paired with the "unacceptable risk" posed by shooting-related wildfires, shooting injuries, and at least one death, changes are necessary and will be coming, according to the forest service.

The agency is proposing building at least one shooting range in The Pikes Peak, South Park and South Platte Ranger Districts. According to the group, seven sites have already been analyzed for suitability.

The forest service is also considering closing parts of the Pike National Forest deemed inappropriate for dispersed target shooting because of a public safety, risk to infrastructure or private property.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting that will begin from Tuesday 5-6:30 p.m. For those who would like to attend the meeting in person, Wednesday's meeting will be located at the Teller County Sheriff's Office from 5:30-8 p.m.

The forest service said the purpose of these meetings is to provide project context to the public and go over the proposed actions.

