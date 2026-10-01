Two-vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Lincoln County ends with one fatality, Colorado State Patrol says

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Lincoln County ended with one person dead and another one seriously injured early Thursday morning, according to troopers with the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 94, south of Limon.

top-stories.mp4

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a 2022 Volvo semi hauling a trail was going east on Highway 94 at the same time a 2014 brown Buick Enclave was going south on Highway 71. Investigators said the Volvo semi failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign and struck the Buick’s passenger side, according to a news release.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and did not block any lane. Emergency vehicles blocked the westbound lane of Highway 94, troopers said.

Colorado State Patrol

The driver of the Buick, a 45-year-old man of Model, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Buick, a 17-year-old woman, was airlifted to a metro area hospital with serious injuries.

CSP troopers said the driver of the semi, a 39-year-old man from Washington state, was taken to a nearby hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

The road was not shut down but traffic was alternating during the investigation, according to the CSP. The road has since reopened.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is the lead agency investigating this crash.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.