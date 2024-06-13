Watch Now
Tucker Carlson coming to Colorado Springs in September as part of live tour

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 13, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tucker Carlson will be coming to Colorado Springs in September as part of his live nationwide arena tour.

The tour, which is called TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024, is a Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Production. Carlson will make his appearance in Colorado Springs on Friday, September 6 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Tickets range in price from $39.75-$199.75 plus fees. They will go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Carlson will be reacting live.

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,” Carlson said.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Broadmoor World Arena's website.

