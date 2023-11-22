Travelers prepare for record-breaking number of flyers out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Airport expects record-breaking numbers this holiday season: about 41% more travelers than last year. That's nearly 3,500 more passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period and about 9,000 more during Christmas.

Airport staff recommend people get there at least an hour and a half early as there may be longer wait times through security.

"It's always interesting when someone doesn't get here in enough time for their flight and they expect for the entire line to accommodate your tardiness," one traveler, Brandon Cormier, said.

His family hasn't flown home since the pandemic. He said they made sure to get to the airport with plenty of time to spare.

"I was just a little bit concerned actually," Cormier said. "We did leave with a little bit extra of a buffer this particular trip just in case."

Before getting to the airport, staff recommend to double check your flight is on time, have your boarding pass ready and decide if you're checking a bag.

"It holds up the line if people are not prepared to travel and that's typically why you have delays within the security line," an airport spokesperson, Aidan Ryan. saod/

"I think people walking slowly is my biggest pet peeve," Cormier said.

But it's important to remember— everyone wants to get home as much as you do.

"Anything we can do to add kindness, demonstrate patience as much as possible, I think that's one of the things I try to do," Cormier said.

The airport has long-term overflow parking available, which is half-price during the holidays.