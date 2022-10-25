Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed for the season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK – Yes, Colorado, the rumors are true: Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is officially closed for the season.

The road, which spans the entirety of the park, partially closes every year through the winter due to winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below-freezing temperatures that occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road was never meant to be an all-season road, with 11 miles about 11,500 feet, few guard rails and no shoulders.

"Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. Closure points on the road may fluctuate this fall, however the road is closed to through travel for the season," park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a news release Monday.

Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May, weather permitting. This year, Trail Ridge Road opened on May 27.

Old Fall River Road closed for the season to vehicles on October 3, according to Patterson.

Both Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, only pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers will be allowed on the road.

Timed entry permit reservations are no longer required to enter Rocky Mountain National Park but will go into effect once again during the 2023 summer season.