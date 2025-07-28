Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State State

Actions

Town of Palmer Lake releases negotiated terms of proposed annexation agreement with Buc-ee's

According to the report released by Palmer Lake, the Texas-based travel center will pay nearly 14 million dollars for water infrastructure, which includes funding two new wells and a water line.
Report shows that Buc-ee's will pay millions of dollars for water infrastructure in Palmer Lake
Palmer Lake couple files lawsuit against town alleging misuse of town funds
Posted

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — The Town of Palmer Lake has released a summary of the negotiated terms of a proposed annexation agreement with Buc-ee's.

The report says if the annexation is approved, the Texas-based travel center will pay nearly $14 million for water infrastructure in Palmer Lake, with plans to fully fund two new wells and a water line.

Buc-ee's will also pay for all required roadway improvements, including work on County Line Road and the Interstate 25 interchange.

The development is expected to generate about $1 million in annual sales tax revenue for Palmer Lake. Local schools would receive nearly $200,000 in yearly property taxes.

The first district would get more than $100,000 annually. Buc-ee's will also make a one-time community contribution of $350,000.

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees could potentially vote on this agreement on August 28.

You can view the full report below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities