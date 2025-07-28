Town of Palmer Lake releases negotiated terms of proposed annexation agreement with Buc-ee's

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — The Town of Palmer Lake has released a summary of the negotiated terms of a proposed annexation agreement with Buc-ee's.

The report says if the annexation is approved, the Texas-based travel center will pay nearly $14 million for water infrastructure in Palmer Lake, with plans to fully fund two new wells and a water line.

Buc-ee's will also pay for all required roadway improvements, including work on County Line Road and the Interstate 25 interchange.

The development is expected to generate about $1 million in annual sales tax revenue for Palmer Lake. Local schools would receive nearly $200,000 in yearly property taxes.

The first district would get more than $100,000 annually. Buc-ee's will also make a one-time community contribution of $350,000.

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees could potentially vote on this agreement on August 28.

You can view the full report below or by clicking here.