Tolls for the express lane of the I-25 South Gap will start Jan. 17

Drivers will soon have to pay for the express lanes in the I-25 gap between Monument and Castle Rock.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jan 05, 2024
Drivers will soon have to pay for the express lane in the I-25 South Gap between Monument and Castle Rock. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation have confirmed that the toll will start on Jan. 17.

In January of 2021, two of the five bridges in the gap had been completed.

Progress continues on I-25 Gap project

The express lanes first opened in December of 2021. Since then, those tolls were waived for testing.

South Gap Project nears completion ahead of schedule

The other lanes of the interstate are toll free.

