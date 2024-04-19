The United States Air Force Academy provides updates on construction projects

The United States Air Force Academy has released updates on four construction projects that are taking place on the base.

True North Commons:

This is a 57-acre development that is located outside of the northern security checkpoint. The development contains the 32,000-square-foot Hosmer Visitor Center, as well as the Hotel Polaris which is an accessible hotel that contains 375 rooms, a conference center, and office space.

The new development will serve as an Official Colorado Welcome Center. Construction on this project began in 2022, and is expected to be completed in May of 2024. However, the facilities will not be available to the public until December of 2025. Funding for this project was made possible through the Colorado Regional Tourism Act tax revenue.

Falcon Stadium East Club:

This project sees the enhancement of the east concourse of the football stadium and will now feature 1,200 premium seats. It will now include its own entrance, heritage plaza, open-air hospitality decks, food and beverage options, restrooms, a merchandise area and a ticket office.

This project comes as a result of the Defining Our Future campaign that was launched in 2021 by the nonprofit Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates. Construction began in 2023 and is expected to be finished by September.

Madera Cyber Innovation Center:

The center will be a three-story facility that houses 49,000 square -feet of auditoriums, classrooms and collaboration space which will allow the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences to serve more than 1,400 cadets who will be attending courses there annually.

This facility will also be the home to the Air Force CyberWorx. The collaboration spaces will allow academia, industry and military cyber operators to work together to educate and train future officers of the Air Force and Space Force.

This center was funded in part by the Defining Our Future Campaign. The project started construction in 2020 and is expected to finish in August.

Cadet Chapel:

This chapel was built in 1962 but had flooding problems immediately. Over time, attempts were made to patch the leaks but they were unsuccessful and continued to plague the chapel. Efforts have been made to permanently resolve the issue.

The restoration project began in 2019 and is slated to be completed in 2027. More information regarding the project can be found here.

