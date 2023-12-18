Watch Now
The parking elf returns to downtown Colorado Springs this holiday season

The world of online shopping hits a delivery deadline of about a week before Christmas, which means last-minute shoppers will end up going back to their favorite brick-and-mortar stores. Local shop owners tell me they plan on being busy this weekend and the next.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 09:36:16-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “Let me pay your parking for you.”

The parking elf is back and pumping quarters into parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs.

The elf who is better known as area shop owner Richard Skorman offers the gift of free parking in the final days of the holiday shopping season.

He does it in part to spread some holiday cheer.

“It's been a gift to me,” Skorman said. “It's just great to greet people and thank them for shopping with us, shopping with our neighbors, and being downtown.”

The gesture is also marketing for the last week of holiday shopping.

He knows there is a significant segment of shoppers who wait until it is too late to shop online.

He plans for extra items on his shelves.

Shoppers do not have to pay for shipping, and in front of his stores, parking is free with some help from an elf.

His staff then try to make shopping a personal experience.

“When you go to a small store, they help you find the right thing. And if they're good, they may even talk you out of buying something because you know the kids going to like the wrapping and the ribbon better than they liked the gift,” Skorman said.

Skorman and Colorado Springs shop owners are planning for extra busy days especially over the two final weekends before Christmas.

Estimates state about 53 million will be last-minute holiday shoppers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
