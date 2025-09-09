Ten Safeway stores are closing across Colorado — here's a list of the locations

COLORADO, Colo. (KOAA) — Denver7's news partner KOAA News 5 has learned that multiple Safeway stores across Colorado will close on or before Nov. 7.

We first began looking into this issue after the City of La Junta posted about the news to their Facebook page on Tuesday.

We reached out to the grocery outlet to learn more and found that La Junta was not alone. Two stores in Colorado Springs will close, as well as a store in Lamar. You can view a full list at the bottom of this article.

In a statement to the KOAA newsroom, a Safeway spokesperson provided the following:

"As part of our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer-focused innovation, we’ve recently unified the Intermountain and Denver divisions into the newly formed Mountain West Division. This strategic consolidation is more than a structural change -- it’s a growth accelerator.

To fuel this growth, the Mountain West Division is taking several steps to integrate the team structures and store networks of the two former divisions. This includes Safeway closing 10 stores across Colorado, one in New Mexico, and one in Nebraska, all of which will cease operations on or before November 7, 2025.

We continuously evaluate the performance of our stores, and occasionally, after long and careful deliberation, it becomes necessary to make the difficult decision to close certain locations. We are working to place affected associates in nearby stores wherever possible.

Safeway has proudly served these communities for decades, and the decision to close these stores was not made lightly. With a focus on growth, these closures will enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs. Together, these changes position us to operate in new and innovative ways that foster customer loyalty and drive long-term success."

The following Safeway stores are closing on or before Nov. 7, 2025:

