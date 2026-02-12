Student bit by Custer County Sheriff's Office K-9 during basketball game

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A student was bit by a K-9 with the Custer County Sheriff's Office during a basketball game earlier this month.

The incident happened at Custer County Schools on February 5 while deputies were providing routine security during a basketball game. The sheriff's office said K-9 Zara was accompanied by a deputy as part of standard presence.

During the event, the sheriff's office said several students ran outside the gym near the K-9 team, startling Zara. At that time, the sheriff's office said Zara bit a student, causing minor injuries.

Neither the student nor the deputy realized the injury until a couple of minutes after the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The student was evaluated at a medical center, and the sheriff's office has offered to cover the medical expenses.

You can watch a video of the incident from the sheriff's office below:

According to the sheriff's office, Zara's vaccines are up to date. The incident was reported to the Custer County Public Health Department, and Zara is under quarantine, which is required by state policy.

Zara doesn't have any history of aggression and is not trained to bite, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it's reviewing the policy of having K-9s at school events.