Striking gold: Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

VICTOR, Colo. — The last active gold mine in Colorado sits in Victor, a historic mining town founded in 1891 that has seen its population decline drastically over the past several decades. Now, new grant money aims to help restore historic buildings and potentially reverse that trend.

Samuel Morrison and his wife, Karen, have operated the Victor Trading Company for 35 years, making brooms, prints and other handcrafted items.

"We're kind of used to running a business in a semi ghost town. We've been here 35 years," Samuel said.

For Victor Trading Company and other remaining businesses in town, help is on the way.

"The city was awarded a $50,000 Rural Economic Development Initiative grant to the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), and that's gonna be used for a facade improvement grant," Victor City Administrator Bobby Tech said.

Tech said the city will match this grant with $25,000 of its own. The money will help building owners in town repair their blighted parts.

Samuel hopes the money can go to fixing his storefront's windows, but said it's just one step. He believes the town needs a restaurant, and housing costs remain a significant barrier.

"There are jobs up here. They can't get people to fill them because nobody can afford to live here," Samuel said.

Tech said this year's funding is hopefully year one of many, suggesting that rebuilding could naturally attract more visitors.

"How can we help property owners help activate our community, and that can naturally lead to an increase in tourism," Tech said.

Blighted buildings aren't the only change coming to Victor. A second reading was scheduled Thursday to rewrite the city's land use code. If passed, it could open the door to more kinds of housing that would make living in Victor more affordable.