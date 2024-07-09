Statewide Colorado DMV outage affecting in-person appointments Tuesday

DENVER — A statewide outage at the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is impacting all in-person appointments Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the department.

In a news release, the spokesperson said a technical issue affecting all state driver license offices is to blame for the outage, as well as other technical difficulties with the state’s credit card processing system, which has impacted customer’s abilities to make payments using credit cards at some county motor vehicle offices.

Coloradans who have an appointment at a state driver license office on Tuesday were reportedly being contacted by the department to reschedule their appointments or to offer alternative services.

Written tests at all state DMV offices were not impacted by the outage, the spokesperson said.

“If customers who take the written test return within 180 days, they can complete the driver license issuance process without retaking the test,” the spokesperson said.

There is no timeline for when in-office services will be restored, the release states, but the agency spokesperson said officials would provide updates through social media.

Coloradans needing DMV services should use myDMV.Colorado.gov. Additionally, Coloradans can use MV Express Kiosks, which provide an easy and convenient option for Centennial State residents in participating counties to renew their vehicle registrations.

