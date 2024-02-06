Watch Now
Smoke may be visible from prescribed burn planned for parts of Pikes Peak Tuesday

Prescribed burns are going to be happening on the North Slope of Pikes Peak on Tuesday. Smoke may be visible in the area between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
North Slope Burn Pile Project
Posted at 9:49 AM, Feb 06, 2024
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be conducting prescribed burns in two separate areas on Pikes Peak.

Operations are expected to kick off around 9 a.m. Tuesday and wrap up around 3 p.m.

The burns will be on the northwest side of North Catamount Reservoir and on the southeast side of South Catamount Reservoir.

Smoke may be visible across El Paso and Teller Counties during the burns.

The operation is result of a CSU wildfire mitigation project that aims to reduce the wildfire risk in the watershed and recreation areas near the reservoirs.

Why do we do prescribed burns?

