Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

Sick leave in Colorado now available for bereavement, power outages and wildfire evacuations

Disclosures on job postings expanded and anti-discrimination standards tightened
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
marshall fire louisville
Posted at 2:59 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 16:59:07-04

Colorado didn’t see big, sweeping changes this year in its labor laws, at least compared to recent years, like 2020, when the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplace Act and FAMLI Act, which provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave, both passed.

But a few new labor laws were passed and a bunch of smaller tweaks kicked in last month, with more changes coming at the start of next year. For the most part, they broaden the protections that workers already have and rise to the level that employees and employers alike need to be aware of them.

“I didn’t appreciate until it was almost the end of the legislative term, how many changes there had been,” said Kayla Dreyer, a shareholder at the Denver law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Brownstein and other Colorado law firms have been posting bulletins and holding seminars to help employers get up to speed. Here are some of the more notable changes that have taken effect or are coming.

Our partners at the Denver Post have more on the most recent changes to Colorado's labor laws here.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 4, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive