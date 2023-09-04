Sick leave in Colorado now available for bereavement, power outages and wildfire evacuations

Colorado didn’t see big, sweeping changes this year in its labor laws, at least compared to recent years, like 2020, when the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplace Act and FAMLI Act, which provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave, both passed.

But a few new labor laws were passed and a bunch of smaller tweaks kicked in last month, with more changes coming at the start of next year. For the most part, they broaden the protections that workers already have and rise to the level that employees and employers alike need to be aware of them.

“I didn’t appreciate until it was almost the end of the legislative term, how many changes there had been,” said Kayla Dreyer, a shareholder at the Denver law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Brownstein and other Colorado law firms have been posting bulletins and holding seminars to help employers get up to speed. Here are some of the more notable changes that have taken effect or are coming.

Our partners at the Denver Post have more on the most recent changes to Colorado's labor laws here.

