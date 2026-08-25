Suspect wanted in shooting of 2 Colorado State troopers in Teller County taken into custody, CBI says

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man suspected in the shooting of two Colorado State Troopers west of Woodland Park Tuesday morning is now in custody, according to officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect — described as a tall, white man with brown shoulder-length hair — reportedly shot the two troopers as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on US 24 and Piney Point Lane at around 7:15 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol.

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Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting

The man, who was driving a blue Subaru Imprezza hatchback with an unknown license plate number at the time of the shooting, then fled to the area of Westwood Lakes and Woodland West and was believed to be on foot, a Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said in a news release.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a terracotta colored shirt.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

Following the shooting, deputies issued a shelter-in-place order for the Westwood Lakes subdivision through Peak Alerts, which was lifted shortly before 10 a.m.

The CSP troopers injured in the shooting self-transported to the hospital and are being treated, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Their conditions are not currently known at this time.

Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the shooting;

“I was devastated to learn about the shooting that injured two Colorado State Patrol Troopers during a traffic stop in Teller County. As both troopers receive medical care for their injuries, I and the entire state of Colorado, are keeping both of them and their families in our thoughts and prayers and wishing them a speedy and full recovery. I am grateful to the swift coordination of law enforcement to successfully apprehend the suspect." Governor Polis

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