Several nonprofits across the Pikes Peak region need more volunteers in the new year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several nonprofits across the Pikes Peak region are in need of more volunteers in the new year.

The Resource Exchange (TRE) and the American Red Cross in Colorado Springs said they can't fulfill their missions without them.

TRE volunteers look after kids and young adults with special needs while their parents are away for an afternoon or night out.

"[For] a lot of these families, the problem is their children might have too high of medical or behavioral needs, they can't use that traditional babysitter," volunteer specialist Sarah Nolan said.

For this program called 'Break Time,' the nonprofit needs 250 volunteers every month. Not having enough means these events get canceled.

"[Families] don't get that break that they need, our families understand we rely on volunteers so we don't like to get their hopes high, we don't invite families until we know we have enough volunteers," Nolan said.

Nolan said volunteers are paired one-on-one with a child and get to play games for about four hours.

"This is all about not only these families, but when you come and volunteer, it really brings a huge smile to your face and to your heart," Nolan said.

Thea Wasche has been volunteering for the Red Cross in Colorado Springs for 18 years. She goes to emergencies like house fires to help comfort families.

"It's very gratifying work, just knowing that you're making somebody's day, probably the worst day of their life, a lot better," Wasche said.

The Red Cross are also looking for more volunteers like her because the nonprofit relies on volunteers for 90% of their work.

"We always need people helping, unfortunately, the winter seems to be the worse time for a house fire and people needing assistance," Wasche said.

Both the Red Cross and TRE provide training and have flexible scheduling.

If volunteering is on your list of resolutions for 2024, you have more options than just these two organizations.

Find an opportunity that interests you and sign up online.