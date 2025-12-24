Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters sickens 64 people, some in Colorado

DENVER — A salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters has sickened 64 people across 22 states. A nationwide map released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows two to three of those cases are in Colorado.

The CDC said 20 people have been hospitalized, which is a higher rate than usual for oyster-related salmonella outbreaks. Three-quarters of those interviewed reported eating raw oysters before getting sick.

Federal health officials are working to identify a common source, but no recall has been announced yet.

The CDC reminds you that cooking oysters kills harmful germs. Hot sauce and lemon juice do not.

For more information about the outbreak and to view the map, visit the CDC's website.