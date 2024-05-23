Rocky Mountain goat kids are the newest Cheyenne Mountain Zoo residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Rocky Mountain goat kids are the newest residents at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Their mom, Lena, gave birth to her first set of twins Sunday.

The twins were both on their hooves, taking their first steps within minutes, according to the zoo.

Zoo staff said both kids seem to be very adventurous. In fact, one of them climbed to their mother's head and slid back to down her neck.

The double bundle of joy were on their hooves, taking their wobbly first steps within minutes.… pic.twitter.com/3sIn0Rcwor — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) May 22, 2024

Staff at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo have not confirmed their sex or decided on names for the twins. They said it is the zoo's tradition to wait a month to name the babies after being born.

Baby #1 is slightly smaller than Baby #2, and has a floppy left ear, according to the zoo. Baby #1 seems calmer than Baby #2, so far.

The zoo said both are very vocal, making loud calls to Lena. They're catching the attention of their two-year-old sister, Blanca, and 14-year-old 'grannie goat,' Yazhi, from separate yards.

The twins 10-year-old dad, Albert, who is sharing space with Blanca, hasn't seemed to notice. That's very on-brand for Albert, according to the zoo.

Staff were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the kids, whose gestation lasted the full 180 days expected for a Rocky Mountain goat pregnancy.

On Sunday, staff noticed Lena was in active labor around 11:15 a.m. The zoo sid Baby #1 was born at 12:09 p.m. and took its first steps nine minutes later. At 12:34 p.m., while Baby #1 was nursing, the zoo said Baby #2 was born and took its first steps at 1:02 p.m.