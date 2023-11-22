Watch Now
Return to Nature Funeral Home owner to appear in Colorado court Wednesday

Carie Hallford being held in the El Paso County Jail
One of the owners of the Fremont County funeral home where around 190 bodies were founded improperly stored, has been booked into the El Paso County Jail. Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested in Oklahoma. Carie Hallford is now being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, according to online records.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 09:48:22-05

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Carie Hallford, one of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, is being held at the El Paso County Jail, according to online records. She is scheduled for an advisement hearing in court Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

The funeral home was at the center of an investigation into 190 bodies that were found stored improperly.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Carie arrived at the jail Tuesday afternoon and was processed into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Carie and her husband, Jon Hallford, were arrested in Oklahoma earlier this month. Denver7's sister station in Colorado Springs News5 has reached out to the Muskogee County Jail to see if Jon Hallford is still an inmate there.

After the two were arrested, News5's Eleanor Sheahan spoke with families who were victims of the funeral home.

WATCH: VICTIMS OF RETURN TO NATURE SHARE WHAT OWNER'S ARRESTS MEAN TO THEM

Victims of Return to Nature share what owner's arrests mean to them

If you have been impacted by the Return to Nature Funeral Home, the FBI has recommended grief counseling.

WATCH: GRIEF COUNSELING AVAILABLE AFTER RETURN TO NATURE FUNERAL HOME INCIDENT

Grief counseling available after Return to Nature Funeral Home incident

The Hallfords are facing multiple the below charges:

  • Abuse of a corpse
  • Fraud
  • Money laundering

Return to Nature owner processed into El Paso County Jail

