Return to Nature Funeral Home owner to appear in Colorado court Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Carie Hallford, one of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, is being held at the El Paso County Jail, according to online records. She is scheduled for an advisement hearing in court Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Carie Hallford (D212023CR4856) is set for a Hearing on Advisement on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) November 22, 2023

The funeral home was at the center of an investigation into 190 bodies that were found stored improperly.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Carie arrived at the jail Tuesday afternoon and was processed into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Carie and her husband, Jon Hallford, were arrested in Oklahoma earlier this month. Denver7's sister station in Colorado Springs News5 has reached out to the Muskogee County Jail to see if Jon Hallford is still an inmate there.

After the two were arrested, News5's Eleanor Sheahan spoke with families who were victims of the funeral home.

If you have been impacted by the Return to Nature Funeral Home, the FBI has recommended grief counseling.

The Hallfords are facing multiple the below charges:



Abuse of a corpse

Fraud

Money laundering

