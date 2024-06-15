Watch Now
Report finds Colorado was built on $1.7 trillion of land expropriated from tribal nations

Posted at 10:58 PM, Jun 14, 2024

A report published by a Native American-led nonprofit examines in detail the dispossession of Indigenous homelands in Colorado, quantifies the value of the land and resources taken and outlines the state education system's omission of that history in its curriculum.

The report shared first with The Associated Press and published this week identifies 10 tribal nations that have "aboriginal title, congressional title, and treaty title to lands within Colorado" and lays out how the land was legally and illegally taken.

It puts the value of that land at more than $1.7 trillion and more than $546 million in mineral extraction.

