Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
State State

Actions

Redistricting proposal will be on Colorado ballot, Secretary of State's office says

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted

A proposal that would bar redistricting in Colorado based on favoring one political party and outside of the normal election cycle will head to the ballot in November.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office said Initiative No. 265, which is backed by the Conservative group Advance Colorado, had 141,866 valid signatures, above the required 124,238 needed to make the ballot.

The proposal from Advance Colorado came in response to proposals from Democratic-backed groups that were eventually struck down by the state Supreme Court.

Under the proposal, congressional maps can't be redrawn outside of the normal election cycle.

It also comes amid a push from President Donald Trump to re-draw political lines in several states. Democrats have also worked to re-draw lines to favor their parties in several states.

You can read the full proposal here.

ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo