Redistricting proposal will be on Colorado ballot, Secretary of State's office says

A proposal that would bar redistricting in Colorado based on favoring one political party and outside of the normal election cycle will head to the ballot in November.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office said Initiative No. 265, which is backed by the Conservative group Advance Colorado, had 141,866 valid signatures, above the required 124,238 needed to make the ballot.

The proposal from Advance Colorado came in response to proposals from Democratic-backed groups that were eventually struck down by the state Supreme Court.

Under the proposal, congressional maps can't be redrawn outside of the normal election cycle.

It also comes amid a push from President Donald Trump to re-draw political lines in several states. Democrats have also worked to re-draw lines to favor their parties in several states.

You can read the full proposal here.