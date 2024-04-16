Pueblo Zoo announces birth of new De Brazza's monkey

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo announced the birth of a De Brazza's monkey! The baby was born on March 30 to its parents, 10-year-old Ruby and 13-year-old Kanoa.

The gender of the baby is unknown, and the zoo said it can be hard to determine until the baby grows and has distance away from their mom.

The baby is doing well, according to the zoo, and will be joining its parents at the De Brazza's monkey exhibit.

The baby's parents, Ruby and Kanoa, have been a couple since the De Brazza's monkey exhibit opened. The De Brazza's monkey exhibit was part of a multi-year campaign at the Pueblo Zoo.

The De Brazza's monkey is an Old World monkey found in central Africa. The monkeys are named for Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, a French explorer, according to the Minnesota Zoo.

“We are beyond delighted about this birth," Executive Director of the Pueblo Zoo Abbie Krause said. "Since Ruby and Kanoa arrived, we have been dreaming of this day!"