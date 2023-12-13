Pueblo woman wins over $5 million from Colorado Lotto+

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Colorado woman woke up Wednesday a millionaire.

Pamela D. of Pueblo won the $5,214,531 jackpot Tuesday, the Colorado Lotto+ announced.

Pamela has been playing the Colorado Lottery “from day one” but the most she had ever won was $50, according to Colorado Lotto+.

She stopped at the Loaf N Jug at 3980 Ivywood Lane in Pueblo and purchased the $3 Colorado Lotto+ winning ticket, the company said.

Pamela isn't sure what she will do with her winnings but she is determined to to improve Pueblo, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were (10-24-27-35-37-38).

Where the Money Goes:

According to Colorado Lotto+, Since the first ticket was sold in 1983, the Lottery has given back over $4 billion for good causes all across the state, at no cost to taxpayers. Lottery proceeds have funded countless large and small projects in every community from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope.