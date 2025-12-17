Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is highlighting a couple of big winners as recent jackpot runs have brought in more than $29 million for Colorado outdoors.

As the Powerball Jackpot climbed to $1.1 billion for Monday night's drawing, the Colorado Lottery issued a news release explaining that so far in this run that started September 7, 16 Colorado players have won $2.8 million in prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

The Colorado Lottery pointed to these two wins from Saturday night:

1. Kum & GO Maverik, 304 Main St., Colorado Springs - $500,000 - This player matched 5/5 numbers on Double Play. Double Play is the $1 add-on that allows players to play their numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million.

2. Northglenn Discount Liquor, $50,000

Other big winners since Sept.ember 7:

