Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
37  WX Alerts 12  Closings/Delays
State State

Actions

Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs area

Since September, 16 players in Colorado have won nearly $3 million in lottery prizes. The frenzy is on as Monday's Powerball has ballooned to $1.1 billion.
Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs
Big winners
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is highlighting a couple of big winners as recent jackpot runs have brought in more than $29 million for Colorado outdoors.

As the Powerball Jackpot climbed to $1.1 billion for Monday night's drawing, the Colorado Lottery issued a news release explaining that so far in this run that started September 7, 16 Colorado players have won $2.8 million in prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

The Colorado Lottery pointed to these two wins from Saturday night:

1. Kum & GO Maverik, 304 Main St., Colorado Springs - $500,000 - This player matched 5/5 numbers on Double Play. Double Play is the $1 add-on that allows players to play their numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million.
2. Northglenn Discount Liquor, $50,000

Other big winners since Sept.ember 7:

PowerballDAWITT P.$50,000Colorado SpringsPLAYERS CAFE CO LLCDec. 5, 2025
PowerballANDERSON V.$50,000LochbuieWINNERS CORNER CONov. 17, 2025
PowerballMELISSA S.$100,000Denver7-ELEVEN #33052BOct. 30, 2025
PowerballJEANELLE A.$100,000GreeleyWESTSIDE CONV STOREOct. 30, 2025
PowerballEMILIO Y.$100,000KiowaKING SOOPERS #112Oct. 21, 2025
Powerball.$150,000N/AKING SOOPERS #132Sept. 22, 2025
Powerball.$150,000N/AKING SOOPERS #132Sept. 22, 2025
PowerballBRADLEY R.$100,000VERNALLOAF N JUG #868Sept. 12, 2025
PowerballBRIAN L.$100,000BRIGHTONKUM & GO MAV #5202Sept. 10, 2025
PowerballJENNY M.$100,000AURORAA-1 FOOD & GASSept. 10, 2025
PowerballJAY C.$1,000,000COLORADO SPRINGSKUM & GO MAV #5293Sept. 9, 2025
PowerballALEENA J.$50,000MONUMENTKING SOOPERS #77Sept. 9, 2025
PowerballALDEN G.$150,000ENGLEWOODROCKET #6495Sept. 8, 2025
PowerballJILL B.$50,000WOODLAND PARKBANANA BELT LIQUORSSept. 8, 2025
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities