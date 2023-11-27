Palmer Ridge High School's football team plays Broomfield High School in Class 4A state semifinals Saturday

MONUMENT, Colo. — The No. 1 seed Palmer Ridge High School's football team remains undefeated and now prepares for the state semifinals. The Bears will host the No. 4 seed, the Broomfield Eagles, in the Class 4A state semifinals Saturday afternoon.

The 12-0 Bears attribute a lot of their success this season to their strong senior core, a group who says their ultimate goal is to bring home a state championship.

"It would just be ultimately so much fun, to end football and my high school career, on a win, on a state championship with my friends," Jett Ziegler, a senior on the Palmer Ridge football team, said.

With a win, Palmer Ridge will advance to the state championship, where they will meet the winner of Montrose and Erie.

"The cool thing about this team is there's no like one true standout," Zach Carlton, Head Coach of the Palmer Ridge football team, said. "It's a lot of guys playing for each other, and I think you see that on the field with how they play, and the results kind of take care of themselves.

The Bears are going in with a chip on their shoulder as they host the defending state champs. It'll be a 1 p.m. kickoff at Don Breese Stadium.