OneRepublic headlines grand opening of Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The new Sunset Amphitheater located in Colorado Springs will make its grand opening on Friday Aug. 9.

To debut their new amphitheater, Notes Live, the parent company of the venue, announced that local band OneRepublic will headline the inaugural event.

Notes Live is a hospitality and entertainment company based in Colorado Springs that currently has venues in Colorado Springs, Gainesville, Georgia, and are developing venues in Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.

For the debut of Sunset Ampitheater, Notes Live kept it all in the Colorado Springs family by seeking out OneRepublic, a globally recognized pop-rock band whose humble beginnings began in Colorado Springs in 2002.

OneRepublic has since become a Grammy-nominated band.

Their performance at Sunset Amphitheater is the first show they have announced from their world tour. They'll also play shows in Macau, Bahrain and India following their homecoming.

The opening of the amphitheater has garnered so much attention that the venue's 90 fire pit suites were sold out almost two years in advance.

Notes Live’s goal has been to create a venue that pulls in world class talent and performances, according to a press release from the company. To do so, Notes Live has collaborated with AEG, one of the largest live music companies in the world.

Pre-registration for the first performance at the new venue is live now, and general tickets go on sale Feb.10. They will be available through AXS tickets and by clicking here.