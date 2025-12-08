NORAD seeks Colorado volunteers for the annual Santa tracker call center to help spread holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is recruiting Colorado volunteers to help with its beloved annual Santa tracker on Christmas Eve.

The NORAD Santa Tracker uses a team of 1,000 mostly military volunteers to accept calls on December 24 as children wait for Christmas Day. A few hundred of those volunteer roles will be available for sign up Monday morning.



Watch a little about the work you will be doing to spread Christmas cheer

Registration for call center volunteers from the local community opened at 8 a.m. MST on Monday. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

Those who sign up must have an ID approved by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enter Peterson Space Force Base. All volunteers without existing base access must have a REAL ID or other federally-compliant form of identification.

Two-hour time slots for volunteers are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 24. Each volunteer is only permitted to sign up for one 2 hour slot on Christmas Eve.

Learn more and sign up here.