Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosts event for veterans to dabble in the world of voice-over acting

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting an employment event Wednesday that will double as a casting call for those who want to learn the ways of being a voice-over artist.

During the event, Mt. Carmel will be providing information to veterans and their families about potential opportunities for voice-over talent, training available to help jump start a career, and many other opportunities.

The event was orchestrated with help from the Warrior Voices and Voice Acting Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to educating, equipping and empowering veterans to learn more about voice-over acting.

“We believe in providing a variety of opportunities for veterans,” Bob McLaughlin, the executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center said. “And thanks to our partners, this is an opportunity to learn more about potential careers.”

The academy, founded by Rob Reese, includes a five-week long program and helps veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.

To register for the event, email classes@warriorvoices.org. It's Wednesday, Feb. 28. from 5-7 p.m.