More travel options for commuters start Friday after US 50 bridge closure

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is trying to offer more travel options for commuters to get between Gunnison and Montrose.

The US 50 bridge connecting the two towns closed after inspectors found cracks in the bridge. Drivers had limited access to County Road 26 to get between the towns.

Starting Friday, the dirt road will be open four times a day. Openings will be staggered throughout each day because traffic will only be able to move one way on the narrow road.

CDOT said it's coordinating with Gunnison County leaders, a contractor, and the Federal Highway Administration to expand the road.

Below is a list of the travel times:



6:30 to 7 a.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26

7:30 to 8 a.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26



Noon to 12:30 p.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26 - starting Friday

1 to 1:30 p.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26 - starting Friday



6:30 to 7 p.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26

7:30 to 8 p.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26



8:30 to 9 p.m. for westbound travel beginning at CO 149 and CR 26 - starting Friday

9:30 to 10 p.m. for eastbound travel beginning at US 50 and CR 26 - starting Friday

To learn more about the expanded travel, visit CDOT's website.